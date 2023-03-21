Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.79%

Mphasis Ltd has lost 19.88% over last one month compared to 8.65% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.1% drop in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd lost 1.79% today to trade at Rs 1791.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.34% to quote at 28130.81. The index is down 8.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.56% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 20.44 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has lost 19.88% over last one month compared to 8.65% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3575 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16423 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3466.4 on 31 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1789 on 21 Mar 2023.

