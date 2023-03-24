J.Kumar Infra JV bags order worth Rs 249 cr

J.Kumar Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV), J. Kumar - AICPL, has received the letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for construction of existing Baiyappanahalli Depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase- 2A.

The total cost of project is Rs 249.19 crore. The company's share is 55% or Rs 137.05 crore. The project will be executed within 821 days from the date of commencement of work.

Mumbai-based J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 21.1% jump in net profit to Rs 71.08 crore on a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 1,062.39 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

