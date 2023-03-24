JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

J.Kumar Infra JV bags order worth Rs 249 cr

Capital Market 

J.Kumar Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV), J. Kumar - AICPL, has received the letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for construction of existing Baiyappanahalli Depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase- 2A.

The total cost of project is Rs 249.19 crore. The company's share is 55% or Rs 137.05 crore. The project will be executed within 821 days from the date of commencement of work.

Mumbai-based J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 21.1% jump in net profit to Rs 71.08 crore on a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 1,062.39 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU