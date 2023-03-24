Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd registered volume of 90.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 91.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99532 shares

Campus Activewear Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2023.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 90.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 91.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99532 shares. The stock rose 12.95% to Rs.99.00. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 330.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.72% to Rs.341.70. Volumes stood at 20.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 14.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.68% to Rs.997.70. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 115.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,031.45. Volumes stood at 11.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd saw volume of 7.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.05% to Rs.1,415.55. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

