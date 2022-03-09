J. Kumar Infra rises after bagging orders

J. Kumar Infraprojects surged 3.94% to Rs 166.1 after the EPC company bagged a work order and a letter of acceptance from different clients.

The company said it received work order from Pune Municipal Corporation for development of Mula Mutha river from Bund Garden Bridge to Mundhwa under Pune river rejuvenation project. The order also consists of construction & development of riverside road from Bund Garden Bridge to Mundhwa on Public Private Partnership Module against Development Credit Note awarded amounting to Rs 604.75 crore.

The company also bagged Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for designing and constructing twin tunnel and four underground stations namely Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj and Kishangarh with entry and exits & connecting subways from Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor of phase-IV of Delhi MRTS. The contract is worth Rs 1426.99 crore.

J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company based in Mumbai. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 30.7% rise in net profit to Rs 58.7 crore on an 18.3% increase in net sales to Rs 965.7 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

