Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Brightcom Group Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2022.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 566.75 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23645 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 109.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33161 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 243.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37435 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 265.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1915 shares in the past one month.

