Volumes soar at IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, EIH Ltd, Bosch Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2022.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 31.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.28% to Rs.356.60. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd witnessed volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72684 shares. The stock dropped 4.90% to Rs.1,056.65. Volumes stood at 69389 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98192 shares. The stock dropped 0.06% to Rs.485.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd saw volume of 12.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.126.50. Volumes stood at 5.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 81944 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25429 shares. The stock lost 2.73% to Rs.14,272.75. Volumes stood at 23021 shares in the last session.

