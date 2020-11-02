J Kumar Infra spurts after order win

J Kumar Infraprojects gained 2.82% to Rs after the company received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for design and construction of Sewri-Worli elevated connector for Rs 1051.86 crore.

The counter snapped a five-day losing streak. It lost 3.6% in the previous five trading sessions.

J Kumar Infraproject posted a net loss of Rs 20.81 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 40.92 crore registered in Q1 June 2019. Net sales tumbled 57% year on year to Rs 285.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company based in Mumbai.

