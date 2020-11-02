J Kumar Infra spurts after order win

-
ALSO READ
J Kumar Infraprojects receives LoA for Mumbai Metro Rail Project
Blue Star shines on winning order for Mumbai Metro Line III
Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China
Sunteck Realty acquires 50 acres prime project in Vasai (West)
Government of India and AIIB Sign Agreement For $500 Million To Improve Network Capacity Of Mumbai Suburban Rail
-
J Kumar Infraprojects gained 2.82% to Rs after the company received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for design and construction of Sewri-Worli elevated connector for Rs 1051.86 crore.
The counter snapped a five-day losing streak. It lost 3.6% in the previous five trading sessions.
J Kumar Infraproject posted a net loss of Rs 20.81 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 40.92 crore registered in Q1 June 2019. Net sales tumbled 57% year on year to Rs 285.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company based in Mumbai.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU