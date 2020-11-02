Just Dial slips after weak Q2 performance

Just Dial tumbled 6.65% to Rs 609.05 after the company's net profit slumped 38.5% to Rs 47.3 crore on 30.94% fall in net sales to Rs 167.5 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 58 crore, down by 39.6% from Rs 96.2 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Operating EBITDA reported a fall of 33.5% to Rs 44.7 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 67.2 crore in Q2 FY20. Operating EBITDA margin was at 26.7% as on 30 September 2020 as against 27.7% as on 30 September 2019.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 130.6 million, drop of 19% year-on-year (YoY) and growth of 30.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). 80.8% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 14.5% on desktop/ pc and 4.7% on voice platform.

To optimize discretionary costs, the company had curtailed its advertising spends (both digital and nondigital) from April 2020.

The company further said that organic traffic has recovered well from COVID-19 impact and is growing steadily. On a like-for-like basis, current organic traffic run-rate is approximately 14% higher versus pre-COVID levels which augurs well for the business.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 130.6 million, drop of 19.0% YoY and growth of 30.6% QoQ. Total active listings stood at 30 million as on 30 September 2020, an increase of 8.6% YoY and 1.1% QoQ. 340,635 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 111.9 million at the end of quarter, up 11% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 448,600, drop of 15.2% YoY and growth of 0.8% QoQ.

In order to assist SMEs in these unprecedented times, the company had launched various offers on its paid campaigns during the period, including better discounts, flexibility in activation of their campaign (post lockdown), better payment terms, etc. As a result, the company was able to arrest COVID-19 impact on 1Q FY21 monetization (collections) to a decline of 52% YoY and 43% QoQ.

With lockdown easing, monetization has further improved and 2Q FY21 collections (down 28% YoY) grew 41% QoQ. Overall, monetization currently stands at approximately 75% of pre-COVID levels which is reasonably healthy considering the severe impact COVID-19 has had on SMEs.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

