Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 267.61 points or 2.21% at 11858.51 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 6.72%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.08%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.89%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.76%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.93%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.88%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.23%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.18 or 0.02% at 39621.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.4 points or 0.08% at 11633.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.72 points or 0.76% at 14774.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.38 points or 0.13% at 4995.68.

On BSE,966 shares were trading in green, 1509 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)