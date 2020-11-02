Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 185.17 points or 0.96% at 19072.59 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 5.36%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.78%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 4.76%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 4.76%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 4.39%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 4.14%), Granules India Ltd (down 3.07%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 2.89%), and Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.78%).

On the other hand, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.85%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.81%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.68%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.18 or 0.02% at 39621.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.4 points or 0.08% at 11633.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.72 points or 0.76% at 14774.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.38 points or 0.13% at 4995.68.

On BSE,966 shares were trading in green, 1509 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

