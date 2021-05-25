Jagran Prakashan Ltd soars 5.45%, Gains for third straight session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 61, up 5.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.16% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% gain in NIFTY and a 53.35% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 61, up 5.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15246.25. The Sensex is at 50754.63, up 0.2%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has added around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1687.55, up 3.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

