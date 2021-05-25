Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.22%, gains for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3119.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.54% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% gain in NIFTY and a 94.71% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3119.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15246.25. The Sensex is at 50754.63, up 0.2%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 0.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26144.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3117.75, up 1.49% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 60.54% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% gain in NIFTY and a 94.71% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)