Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreJagsonpal Finance & Leasing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs -0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.02-0.05 LP OPM %0120.00 -PBDT0-0.06 100 PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.06 100
