United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.29% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 71.74% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 154.29% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.451.75 154 OPM %7.8736.00 -PBDT0.290.54 -46 PBT0.170.46 -63 NP0.130.46 -72

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

