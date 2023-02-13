United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 154.29% to Rs 4.45 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 71.74% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 154.29% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.451.75 154 OPM %7.8736.00 -PBDT0.290.54 -46 PBT0.170.46 -63 NP0.130.46 -72
