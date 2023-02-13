United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.29% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 71.74% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 154.29% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.451.757.8736.000.290.540.170.460.130.46

