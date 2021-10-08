Jaguar Land Rover retail sales decline 18% in Q2

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the three-month period to 30 September 2021 continued to be constrained by the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on production, with wholesales for the period in line with July guidance. Underlying demand for Jaguar Land Rover products remains strong with order books at record levels.

Retail sales for the second quarter ending 30 September 2021 were 92,710 vehicles, 18.4% lower than the 113,569 vehicles sold in Q2 last year.

Retails were lower year-on year in most regions,including North America (-15.6%), China (-6.3%), Europe (-17.0%), and in the UK (-47.6%), but were up in the Overseas region (+10.0%).

Retail sales of all models were lower year-on-year with the exception of the new Land Rover Defender, which retailed 16,725 vehicles, up 70.4% year-on-year, making it the company's bestselling model in the quarter.

In line with July guidance, Q2 FY22 wholesales totaled 64,032 units (excluding the China JV), down 12.8% year-on year. As with retails, wholesales were lower year-on-year in all regions apart from our Overseas region (+40.5%) and for most models, except the new Land Rover Defender up 18.0% on14,305 wholesales.

Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the Company continues to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders at record levels in excess of 125,000 vehicles.

