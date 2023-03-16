Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Hikal Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2023.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 7.93% to Rs 30.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hikal Ltd soared 5.18% to Rs 301.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19177 shares in the past one month.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spiked 5.14% to Rs 403.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38579 shares in the past one month.
Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 777.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurt 4.82% to Rs 241.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
