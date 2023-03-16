Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approves change in MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank gets extension to bring down its stake to less than 30% in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Lombard announce Bancassurance tie-up
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY, operating expenses jump
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company recommends Interim dividend
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.28%, Gains for third straight session
-
At meeting held on 16 March 2023The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 16 March 2023 has noted that N. S. Kannan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), will superannuate from the services of the Company on the completion of tenure of his appointment on 18 June 2023. The Board has appointed Anup Bagchi (DIN: 00105962), presently Executive Director, ICICI Bank and Non-executive Director of the Company, as the MD & CEO of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 19 June 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU