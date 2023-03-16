JUST IN
Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approves change in MD & CEO

At meeting held on 16 March 2023

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 16 March 2023 has noted that N. S. Kannan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), will superannuate from the services of the Company on the completion of tenure of his appointment on 18 June 2023. The Board has appointed Anup Bagchi (DIN: 00105962), presently Executive Director, ICICI Bank and Non-executive Director of the Company, as the MD & CEO of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 19 June 2023.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:18 IST

