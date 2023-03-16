JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Paisalo Digital rises after Canara Bank disburses term loan of Rs 75 crore for onward lending
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 239.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 March 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 239.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.30% to Rs.68.12. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50647 shares. The stock increased 1.75% to Rs.466.80. Volumes stood at 87013 shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93156 shares. The stock increased 4.38% to Rs.344.60. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd saw volume of 43795 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20523 shares. The stock increased 5.37% to Rs.302.00. Volumes stood at 43256 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1823 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.3,075.05. Volumes stood at 536 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU