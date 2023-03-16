Volumes jump at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 239.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 March 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 239.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.30% to Rs.68.12. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50647 shares. The stock increased 1.75% to Rs.466.80. Volumes stood at 87013 shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93156 shares. The stock increased 4.38% to Rs.344.60. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd saw volume of 43795 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20523 shares. The stock increased 5.37% to Rs.302.00. Volumes stood at 43256 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1823 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.3,075.05. Volumes stood at 536 shares in the last session.

