Paisalo Digital rises after Canara Bank disburses term loan of Rs 75 crore for onward lending

Paisalo Digital advanced 2% to Rs 57 after Canara Bank approved a disbursal of Rs 75 crore as term loan for 5 years to the company for onward lending.

"Management of the company feels that this disbursement will help the company to achieve its growth plans, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

Paisalo Digital is registered with RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.15% to Rs 27.89 crore on a 20.46% increase in total income to Rs 122.27 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

