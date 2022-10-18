Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2022.

Zen Technologies Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2022.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd surged 8.51% to Rs 10.33 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd spiked 7.40% to Rs 209.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31676 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd soared 7.11% to Rs 718. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31796 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd advanced 7.08% to Rs 936.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28037 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd exploded 5.14% to Rs 34.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)