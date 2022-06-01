RHI Magnesita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2022.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd surged 10.21% to Rs 593.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36609 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd soared 8.56% to Rs 111.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85410 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 2560. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19779 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd exploded 7.25% to Rs 127.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61582 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India jumped 6.52% to Rs 127.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51120 shares in the past one month.

