Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 86752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17616 shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 October 2022.

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 86752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17616 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.3,013.20. Volumes stood at 85734 shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd registered volume of 14006 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3729 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.730.00. Volumes stood at 7579 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 67644 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22069 shares. The stock gained 7.09% to Rs.717.90. Volumes stood at 28504 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.11% to Rs.15.60. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 53025 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26179 shares. The stock increased 2.51% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 82717 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)