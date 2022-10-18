JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

GMDC spurts after Q2 PAT jumps to Rs 151 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 86752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17616 shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 October 2022.

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 86752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17616 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.3,013.20. Volumes stood at 85734 shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd registered volume of 14006 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3729 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.730.00. Volumes stood at 7579 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 67644 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22069 shares. The stock gained 7.09% to Rs.717.90. Volumes stood at 28504 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.11% to Rs.15.60. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 53025 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26179 shares. The stock increased 2.51% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 82717 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU