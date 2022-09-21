Arvind Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Central Bank of India, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2022.
Arvind Fashions Ltd spiked 8.12% to Rs 319.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19805 shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd soared 6.91% to Rs 18.56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Central Bank of India surged 6.88% to Rs 21.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd added 6.00% to Rs 692. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33607 shares in the past one month.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spurt 5.99% to Rs 455.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16011 shares in the past one month.
