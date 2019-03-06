Bharti Airtel gains after collaboration with Zoom

rose 0.78% to Rs 310.45 at 10:41 IST on BSE after the company announced collaboration with Zoom to launch Solution for businesses.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 131.19 points, or 0.36% to 36,567.69

On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 313.80 and a low of Rs 308.75 so far during the day.

has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a modern enterprise video-first service, to launch India's first high quality service offering, an integrated and secure platform for High Definition (HD) audio, video and Businesses can now leverage the next generation unified cloud service for an innovative one-stop-shop conferencing solution to foster effective collaboration amongst its employees and teams globally.

and Zoom's conference calling solution comes with unique features like, instant one click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe. The platform will also enable Live Video streaming of Video Webinars for up to 50,000 viewers.

Bharti Airtel will enable enterprise customers to leverage exclusive benefits on Zoom, including built-in audio conferencing for free. With this, customers can access local dial-in numbers for over 55 countries enabling all its call participants to join the conference easily over audio for unlimited minutes. Bharti Airtel has created unique plans to meet the unified conferencing needs of all businesses. The plans range from approximately Rs 10,000 for a year to Rs 24,000 per year offering unlimited conferencing on video, audio and web along with other benefits.

On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel's net profit fell 71.81% to Rs 86.20 crore on 0.99% increase in net sales to Rs 20,519.20 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Bharti Airtel is a leading global company with operations across and

