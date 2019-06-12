Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank-Indiabulls Housing Finance merger not approved: RBI
RBI to examine merger proposal of Indiabulls and LVB
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Indiabulls Real Estate profit drops as it seeks to exit business
Lakshmi Vilas Bank to merge with Indiabulls Housing Finance
-
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2019.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 43.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 205.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18161 shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 61.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd plummeted 9.17% to Rs 612.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd dropped 7.97% to Rs 37.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU