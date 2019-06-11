Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Housing Finance Ltd, Real Estate Ltd and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2019.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Housing Finance Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2019.

Indiabulls tumbled 10.00% to Rs 228.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15476 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.82% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 7.92% to Rs 675. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

dropped 6.48% to Rs 118.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd slipped 6.04% to Rs 68.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)