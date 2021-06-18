Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Spurts 3.99%

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has added 12.79% over last one month compared to 6.74% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.34% rise in the SENSEX

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained 3.99% today to trade at Rs 31.3. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 0.79% to quote at 7879.74. The index is up 6.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 1.98% and New India Assurance Company Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 63.9 % over last one year compared to the 53.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has added 12.79% over last one month compared to 6.74% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 32.95 on 18 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 14.1 on 30 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)