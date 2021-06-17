Volumes spurt at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 40.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2021.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 40.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.50% to Rs.433.10. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47977 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.1,130.00. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 833.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 126.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.97% to Rs.59.00. Volumes stood at 60.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 97.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.14% to Rs.1,000.25. Volumes stood at 10.39 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 34.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.24% to Rs.205.70. Volumes stood at 23.6 lakh shares in the last session.

