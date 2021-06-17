Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2021.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 647.4 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 9.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd lost 6.97% to Rs 670.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd shed 5.92% to Rs 113.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd plummeted 5.77% to Rs 1365.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

