Bang Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Revathi Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2021.

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Revathi Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2021.

Bang Overseas Ltd lost 12.93% to Rs 36.35 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17538 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd crashed 7.94% to Rs 9.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 76.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18257 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd corrected 7.43% to Rs 17.33. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd slipped 6.81% to Rs 745. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3123 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)