Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 66.95% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 237.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.17% to Rs 47.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.12% to Rs 1128.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2134.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales237.49542.84 -56 1128.952134.81 -47 OPM %11.7912.71 -10.1112.96 - PBDT28.8265.67 -56 113.01261.95 -57 PBT19.6653.57 -63 71.64215.50 -67 NP11.0333.37 -67 47.88137.45 -65

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 15:15 IST

