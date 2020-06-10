Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 237.49 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 66.95% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 237.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.17% to Rs 47.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.12% to Rs 1128.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2134.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

