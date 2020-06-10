JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session
Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 45.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 227.57 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 45.79% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.56% to Rs 141.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1120.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1005.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales227.57192.72 18 1120.071005.84 11 OPM %20.1217.14 -15.4814.52 - PBDT54.0539.15 38 196.88166.30 18 PBT50.3236.10 39 180.53153.96 17 NP39.0026.75 46 141.35112.58 26

