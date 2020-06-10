Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 45.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 227.57 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 45.79% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.56% to Rs 141.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1120.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1005.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

