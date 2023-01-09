JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Bharti Airtel gains after broker maintains 'buy' call

Gati Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Japan Market closed for Old Age Day holiday

Capital Market 

Japan share market closed for trading on Monday, 09 January 2023, for Old Age Day holiday.

Asian markets were higher on Monday, 09 January 2023, as China drops the last flag of the zero-Covid policy and the softer US wage growth data stoked hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU