Japan Market closed for Old Age Day holiday

Japan share market closed for trading on Monday, 09 January 2023, for Old Age Day holiday.

Asian markets were higher on Monday, 09 January 2023, as China drops the last flag of the zero-Covid policy and the softer US wage growth data stoked hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)