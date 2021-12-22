Japan Market ends higher

Japan share market finished higher for second straight session on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, as sentiment was lifted up on tracking overnight advances on Wall Street. Market gains were, however, capped on concerns about coronavirus after reports emerged that community spread of Omicron had been detected in the western city of Osaka.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 44.62 points, or 0.16%, to 28,562.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 1.72 points, or 0.09%, to 1,971.51.
Shares of Sony Corp surged 2.8% after its Indian subsidiary finalized a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms.
Eisai shares advanced 1.2% after reports that Japan's health ministry expected to discuss the approval of an Alzheimer's treatment jointly developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical firm and its US partner Biogen.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Minutes of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy stated that the country's economy is trending in a positive direction but remains at risk due to Covid-19 and its variants.
The members said the central bank will continue its current favourable monetary policy until the country reaches its price stability target of 2 percent. Interest rates will remain at current levels for the time being, and the members did not rule out additional stimulus if they deemed it necessary. They added that the depreciation of the yen has positively affected Japan's economy through higher stock prices and an increase in profits. At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its monetary stimulus and downgraded its growth outlook for the current fiscal year as supply-side constraints dampened production and exports amid weak consumption.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 114.17 per dollar following a recent weakening from levels below 113.7 against the greenback.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU