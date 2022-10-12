Japan Market ends lower

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index fell 4.42 points, or 0.02%, to 26,396.83.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 2.24 points, or 0.12%, to 1,869.
Shares of semiconductor related companies continued falling after Friday's US announcement of new export controls. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plummeted 4.38 percent to 35,090, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 2.86 percent to 6,780 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar strengthened to top 146 yen for the first time since August 1998 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, aided by buying backed by strong expectations that the U. S.-Japan interest rate gap will widen further.
