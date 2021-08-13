Japan Market ends mixed

Japan stock market finished session mixed on Friday, 13 August 2021, as gains on strong domestic earnings reports was offset by selling on concerns that consecutive days of record-high nationwide coronavirus infections would possibly extend the coronavirus emergency and slow down the economic recovery.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 37.87 points, or 0.14%, to 27,977.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 2.84 points, or 0.15%, to 1,956.39.

