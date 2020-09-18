JUST IN
Japan Market ends tad higher ahead of long weekend holiday

Capital Market 

Japan share market finished session slight higher on Friday, 18 September 2020, as investors were heartened by a halt in the yen's rise. However, market gains capped amid worries about the global economic recovery and on caution ahead of a four-day holiday through next Tuesday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.93 points, or 0.18%, to 23,360.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.02 points, or 0.49%, to 1,646.42. The market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for national holidays.

Total 24 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into black territory, with Pulp & Paper, Marine Transportation, Land Transportation, Construction, Chemicals, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, and Services issues being notable gainers, while Information & Communication, Rubber Products, Securities & Commodities Futures, and Pharmaceutical issues were notable losers.

Shares of exporters such as automakers and electric appliance issues advanced, thanks to the relative calm with the dollar-yen pair.

Honda Motor rose 0.9% and Sony Corp advanced 2.3%.

Oriental Land shares climbed up 2.3%, a day after it was announced that Disneyland's new attractions featuring the "Beauty and the Beast" movie will welcome the public starting Sept. 28.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Consumer Prices Edge Up 0.2% On Year In August - Japan overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.2% on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, sank an annual 0.4% following the flat reading in the previous month. Individually, prices were down for fuel, education and recreation while prices were higher for food, housing, furniture, clothing and medical care. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation slipped 0.1% and core CPI dropped 0.4%.

CURRENCY: The U. S. dollar stopped falling and stayed in the upper 104 yen range after briefly sliding to a seven-week low of 104.53 yen overnight.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 14:31 IST

