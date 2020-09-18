Japan Market ends tad higher ahead of long weekend holiday

Japan share market finished session slight higher on Friday, 18 September 2020, as investors were heartened by a halt in the yen's rise. However, market gains capped amid worries about the global economic recovery and on caution ahead of a four-day holiday through next Tuesday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.93 points, or 0.18%, to 23,360.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.02 points, or 0.49%, to 1,646.42. The market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for national holidays.

Total 24 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into black territory, with Pulp & Paper, Marine Transportation, Land Transportation, Construction, Chemicals, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, and Services issues being notable gainers, while Information & Communication, Rubber Products, Securities & Commodities Futures, and Pharmaceutical issues were notable losers.

Shares of exporters such as automakers and electric appliance issues advanced, thanks to the relative calm with the dollar-yen pair.

Honda Motor rose 0.9% and Sony Corp advanced 2.3%.

Oriental Land shares climbed up 2.3%, a day after it was announced that Disneyland's new attractions featuring the "Beauty and the Beast" movie will welcome the public starting Sept. 28.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Consumer Prices Edge Up 0.2% On Year In August - Japan overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.2% on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, sank an annual 0.4% following the flat reading in the previous month. Individually, prices were down for fuel, education and recreation while prices were higher for food, housing, furniture, clothing and medical care. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation slipped 0.1% and core CPI dropped 0.4%.

CURRENCY: The U. S. dollar stopped falling and stayed in the upper 104 yen range after briefly sliding to a seven-week low of 104.53 yen overnight.

