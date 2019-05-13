Japan Market falls on global growth outlook concerns

share market closed lower on Monday, 13 May 2019, as risk off selling continued amid heightening concerns about the outlook for global economy growth after the and failed to find a solution to their trade dispute in two days of ministerial negotiations in through Friday. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 153.64 points, or 0.72%, to 21,191.28, while the broader index of all First Section issues on the was off 8.28 points, or 0.53%, at 1,541.14 .

China's to the trade talks, said before leaving that would not compromise on matters of principle and that tariffs on Chinese exports to the U. S. should be lifted as a condition for striking a deal. But Liu downplayed the level of tensions, saying could cope with the challenges posed by the trade dispute. .

said on over the weekend that We are right where we want to be with He accused China of ripping off The said it was preparing to expand 25% tariffs to another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, or practically all imports from China, after raising the import duty from 10%, with effect Friday.

The tariffs war has been hammering Chinese manufacturers and is an added drag on growth for the region. Most of investors adopted a wait-and-see stance before the U. S. announced details about additional tariffs on all imports from China later Monday. .

fell 1.15% after its group operating profit forecast for the business year until March 2020, announced Friday, fell short of the market's expectations. .

plunged 9.16% after it released on Friday unfavorable group operating profit for the January-March quarter. .

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen continued appreciation against the dollar on Monday, as nervous investors seek safe-haven assets on heightened concerns about the outlook for the global economy. The dollar slipped to 109.74 Japanese yen from 109.96 yen on Friday. .

