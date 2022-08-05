Japan Market gains 0.87%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 243.67 points, or 0.87%, to 28,175.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced 16.44 points, or 0.85%, to 1,947.17.
Total 29 of 33 sectors of Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, with shares in Iron & Steel, Foods, Wholesale Trade, Securities & Commodities Futures, and Metal Products issues being notable gainers.
Oil & Coal Products, Mining, and Banks issues were notable losers.
Kikkoman Corp led the gains among Nikkei's best performers, rising 9.25% after the Japanese soy sauce maker posted strong first-quarter results and projected a 4.6% increase in fiscal-year net profit, despite a sharp rise in costs of raw materials.
Nippon Steel Corp gained 8.3% after Japan's top steelmaker predicted a 6% drop in annual net profit due to lower output as it expressed confidence in being able to pass on rising costs to customers.
Clothing manufacturer Fast Retailing gained 1.3% after it floated plans to open its first U. S. store for discount brand GU this autumn.
Entertainment company Konami Group Corp turned out to be the worst performer in the Nikkei, losing 3.9% after reporting a fall in profit despite an uptick in revenue.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar traded firmly in the lower 133 yen zone on buying for position adjustment purposes. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 133.30-32 yen compared with 132.88-98 yen in New York and 134.15-16 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU