Japan Market shuts for Children Day holiday

Japan share market closed on Wednesday, 05 May 2021, for Children's Day holiday.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed amid holiday thin trading on Wednesday, 05 May 2021, following the largely downbeat cues from Wall Street overnight, after comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who suggested interest rates may have to rise modestly to prevent the economy from overheating amid the recent spike in government spending.

The Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded 0.7% higher, while Singapore's Straits Times index declined 0.82%.

In Taiwan, the Taiex was up 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.1%. Markets in China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)