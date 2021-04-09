Japan Nikkei closes 0.2% up

Japan share market finished session higher on Friday, 09 April 2021, on following positive cues overnight from Wall Street on a global economic recovery hopes after the U. S.
Federal Reserve's repeated assurances that monetary policy will likely remain unchanged for the foreseeable future. However, market gains caped as downward trend regionally and on caution before the Japanese government's plan for new coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa, with Covid-19 cases beginning to surge ahead of a holiday travel season from late April to early May.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 59.08 points, or 0.2%, to 29,768.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 7.61 points, or 0.39%, to 1,959.47.
Total 24 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with Precision Instruments, Marine Transportation, Electric Power & Gas, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Securities & Commodities Futures, Electric Appliances, and Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services issues being notable gainers, while Mining, Iron & Steel, Nonferrous Metals, and Retail Trade issues were notable losers.
Toshiba shares fell 5.4% after its board chairman warned a British hedge fund's buyout offer faces a long road, including seeking regulatory approval and additional financing.
Shares of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slumped 3.4% after it reported a rise in profits on Thursday but declined to comment on controversy over clothing retailers sourcing cotton from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 109.49 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 against the greenback seen yesterday.
