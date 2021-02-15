Japan Nikkei closes above 30,000

Japan share market finished session higher on Monday, 15 February 2021, boosted by gains made on Wall Street late last week, solid domestic earnings and economic growth data. Meanwhile, Japan's approval of its first COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use also supported market rally.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 564.08 points, or 1.91%, to 30,084.15, its highest closing level since Aug. 2, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange increased 20.06 points, or 1.04%, to 1,953.94.

Japan's GDP expanded a seasonally adjusted 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2020, following the 5.3% gain in the previous three months, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report. On an annualized basis, GDP spiked 12.7% following the 22.9% surge in the three months prior.

Foreign investors turned net buyers in cash and futures equities for the first time in four weeks, purchasing about 856 billion yen ($8.2 billion) during the week ended Feb. 5, according to data from Japan Exchange Group.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 105.09 per dollar, weaker than levels below 104.8 against the greenback seen last week.

