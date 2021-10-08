Japan Nikkei extends gain

Japan stock market finished higher for second straight session on Friday, 08 October 2021, as investors continued bargain buying on recently battered stocks, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight after the US lawmakers reached an agreement to temporarily extend the debt limit, avoiding a potential default.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 370.73 points, or 1.34%, to 28,048.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 22.23 points, or 1.15%, to 1,961.85. For the week, the Nikkei dropped 2.51%.

Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.35 billion shares worth 3.2 trillion yen, as compared yesterday's volume turnover of 1.33 billion shares worth 2.94 trillion yen.

Total 30 of 33 industry groups ended higher along with the Topix, with best performing issues were Mining (up 8.9%), followed by Transportation Equipment (up 2.2%), Services (up 1.7%), Electric Appliances (1.7%), and Information & Communication (up 1.7%), while Marine Transportation (down 4.8%) was worst performing issue.

Shares of exporters climbed up after the yen weakened overnight against the U. S. dollar.

Electronics manufacturers Sony Group surged 1.4% and Panasonic rose 1.5%. Among automakers, Suzuki Motor advanced 2.5% and Mazda Motor gained 2.2%.

Shares of Japan's biggest refiner Eneos advanced after reports that said it would buy Japan Renewable Energy, which operates solar and wind power plants, for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar climbed in the upper 111 yen range in Tokyo trading on Friday. The dollar stood at 111.29-29 yen, down from 111.67-67 yen on Wednesday. The euro was at 128.74-81 yen, down from 129.04-11 yen.

