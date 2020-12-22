Japan Nikkei extends losses on fresh Covid-19 concerns

Japan shares declined for second consecutive session on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, as investors sentiment dampened by concerns that the outbreak of an ominous new strain of COVID-19 in Britain could impact the recovery of the global economic recovery. The market was also weighed down by rising concerns over domestic virus infections as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged the capital's 14 million residents to stay at home during the upcoming holiday season.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average stumbled 278.03 points, or 1.04%, to 26,436.39.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 27.93 points, or 1.56%, to 1,761.12.
The Tokyo market grappled by risk-off environment after news that the E. U. was banning United Kingdom flights to Europe due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original. A more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.
Fujifilm Holdings tumbled 6% after the Japanese Health Ministry said its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data to determine the efficacy of the firm's COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan was inconclusive.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 103.39 per dollar, after strengthening from levels above 103.6 against the greenback yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU