Japan Stocks fall on concerns over new COVID-19 variant

Japan shares declined on Monday, 21 December 2020, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average and the broader Topix index settling lower, as rising U. S.-China tensions and the worsening coronavirus outbreaks and fresh lockdowns in several European countries overshadowed news that US lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American families and businesses.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 48.97 points, or 0.18%, to 26,714.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 4.19 points, or 0.23%, to 1,789.05.
Several European countries closed their borders to the UK as the country entered a tougher lockdown to fight a new strain of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.
In the United States, Republican U. S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
At home, the Japanese government will likely approve a record 106.6 trillion yen budget for the fiscal year starting April including measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on society.
Air transportation, mining, real estate, securities house and electric power and gas issues led notable decliners, while bank and nonferrous metal issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 103.45 per dollar following levels below 103.2 against the greenback seen last week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU