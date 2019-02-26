Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market were lower after erasing initial gains on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, as investor elected to book profit amid caution over details of a China-U. S. trade deal and after brushing mid-December 2018 high on Monday. Total 26 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in Mining, Products, Insurance, Electric Appliances, Textiles & Apparels, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable losers. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 115.55 points, or 0.54%, at 21,412.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the fell 8.17 points, or 0.5%, at 1,612.70.

Market paring its yesterday advance as U. S. said on Monday he was optimistic that a final trade deal could be reached with and that he would hold a summit to sign any pact, but cautioned that an agreement may still not happen.

Traders are awaiting for signs on the progress on trade expressed by the world's two biggest economies that has been tested by protectionism and forecasts of slowing global economic growth. Also in focus will be a hearing from Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, where investors will get the latest read on monetary policy.

Traders are eyeing a slate of data due in the second half of the week for fresh cues on the health of the global economy, including from and the and revised US fourth quarter gross domestic product figures.

Investors are also looking for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's latest view on the and monetary policy. Fed will testify before the later on Tuesday, in the first of a two-day appearance before lawmakers. Powell and other Fed policymakers have indicated they favour patience before raising key lending rates again due to recent signs of slowing economic growth. The futures market implied traders bet the central would not raise interest rates at all in 2019.

Exporter shares such as automakers rose following the recent weakening by the yen against the dollar. climbed 0.5%, added 0.05% and rose 0.3%.

declined, as fell 3% on Monday after U. S. called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, which he said were getting too high. Petroleum and fell 3.1% and refiners and were down 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

In company news, surged nearly 15% after the operator of department stores raised its operating profit forecast for the year through February 2019 to 1.3 billion yen ($11.72 million) from 1.1 billion yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The hovered near its weakest against the dollar on Tuesday after optimism over Sino-US trade negotiations boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets during the previous session. The safe-haven was steady at 111.05 yen after falling as low as 111.24 yen during the previous session, its lowest since Dec. 27. The dollar rose more than 0.3 per cent versus the yen on Monday.

