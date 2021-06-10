Australia S&P/ASX200 closes above the 7,300 level

The Australian share market finished session higher on Thursday, 10 June 2021, thanks to gains by information technology, property, and utilities stocks.

However, market gains capped on caution ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day for guidance about the path of crisis-era stimulus.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 32.30 points, or 0.44%, to 7,302.50, a new 52-week high. The broader All Ordinaries rose 36.81 points, or 0.49%, to 7,558.80.

Total 9 of 11 S&P/ASX200 sectors ended higher, with the best performing sectors was realty (up 2.44%), followed by information technology (up 2.03%), utilities (up 1.04%), telecommunication (up 0.84%), financial (up 0.44%), healthcare (up 0.44%), and consumer staples (up 0.17%), while energy (down 1.1%) was worst performing sector.

The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were IRESS (up 16.8%), Whitehaven Coal (up 5.18%), Unibail Rodamo Westfield (up 3.85%), GPT Group (up 3.79%), and Resmed Inc (up 3.72%), while the worst performing stocks were NRW Holdings (down 3.41%), The A2 Milk Company (down 3.34%), Oil Search (down 3.34%), Worley (down 3.27%), and Corporate Travel Management (down 3.26%).

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7731, having seen a recent drop from about $0.776.

