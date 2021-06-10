Australia S&P/ASX200 closes above the 7,300 level

The Australian share market finished session higher on Thursday, 10 June 2021, thanks to gains by information technology, property, and utilities stocks.
However, market gains capped on caution ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day for guidance about the path of crisis-era stimulus.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 32.30 points, or 0.44%, to 7,302.50, a new 52-week high. The broader All Ordinaries rose 36.81 points, or 0.49%, to 7,558.80.
Total 9 of 11 S&P/ASX200 sectors ended higher, with the best performing sectors was realty (up 2.44%), followed by information technology (up 2.03%), utilities (up 1.04%), telecommunication (up 0.84%), financial (up 0.44%), healthcare (up 0.44%), and consumer staples (up 0.17%), while energy (down 1.1%) was worst performing sector.
The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were IRESS (up 16.8%), Whitehaven Coal (up 5.18%), Unibail Rodamo Westfield (up 3.85%), GPT Group (up 3.79%), and Resmed Inc (up 3.72%), while the worst performing stocks were NRW Holdings (down 3.41%), The A2 Milk Company (down 3.34%), Oil Search (down 3.34%), Worley (down 3.27%), and Corporate Travel Management (down 3.26%).
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7731, having seen a recent drop from about $0.776.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU