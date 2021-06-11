Australia S&P/ASX200 closes at record high

The Australian share market finished session at record high on Friday, 11 June 2021, tracking Wall Street gains overnight on receding concerns about near-term U. S. monetary stimulus tapering, as investors saw better-than-expected U. S. inflation data for May as reflecting only a temporary rise in consumer prices.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 9.83 points, or 0.13%, to 7,312.33, a record high.

The broader All Ordinaries rose 18.44 points, or 0.24%, to 7,577.24.

Total 8 of 11 S&P/ASX200 sectors ended higher, with the best performing sectors was materials (up 1.33%), followed by information technology (up 1.29%), energy (up 0.54%), health Care (up 0.51%), utilities (up 0.34%), telecommunication services (up 0.28%), and consumer staples (up 0.12%), while financial (down 0.65%) was worst performing sector, followed by realty (down 0.65%) sector.

The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Resolute Mining (up 7.7%), Mesoblast (up 5.91%), Appen (up 5.56%), Gold Road Resources (up 5.5%), and Perseus Mining (up 5.4%), while the worst performing stocks were EML Payments (down 3.8%), Eagers Automotive (down 3%), HUB24 (down 2.6%), Auckland International Airport (down 2.38%), and Virgin Money UK PLC (down 2.37%).

Gold stocks were the best performers, as bullion prices edged above $1,900 per ounce. Newcrest Mining gained 3.1%, while Bellevue Gold added 7.8%.

Materials and resources stocks were also gained, with shares in iron ore giant BHP rising 1.4%, and Fortescue Metals gaining 1.7%.

Technology stocks ended higher, tracking overnight gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Afterpay jumped 3.7%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7765, as compared with levels around $0.776 seen earlier in the trading week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

