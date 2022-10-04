Japan Nikkei surges 3%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged 776.42 points, or 2.96%, to 26,992.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 59.31 points, or 3.21%, to 1,906.89.
Shares of energy companies advanced on tracking a jump in crude prices as sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are considering their biggest output cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inpex rose 5.4%. Japan Petroleum Exploration Co added 3.4%. Trading houses also saw healthy gains. Mitsui and Co surged 5.4% and Mitsubishi Corp rose 4.8%.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated slightly against greenback on Tuesday after news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompting evacuation warnings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU