Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan stock market finished session mixed after moving in a narrow range on Thursday, 10 June 2021, as investors sentiments were subdued after the Japanese government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, investors also refrained from making significant moves ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 97.76 points, or 0.34%, to 28,958.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined 0.41 point, or 0.02%, to 1,956.73.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section increased to 1,028 million shares from 994 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover increased to 2,404.21 billion yen from 2,302.96 billion yen in previous session.

Total 20 sectors of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended lower, with Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Banks, Construction, Oil & Coal Products, Mining, Nonferrous Metals, and Air Transportation sectors being notable losers, while Marine Transportation, Pulp & Paper, Precision Instruments, Iron & Steel, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues were notable gainers.

Shares of drugmakers were up by reports of government support.

Chugai Pharmaceutical and Ono Pharmaceutical both also ended stronger on reports that they will receive government subsidies for their research on Covid-19 drugs. Shionogi rose on reports that the firm plans to mass-produce its own Covid-19 vaccines.

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Eisai dropped after two straight sessions of gains by daily limit following the US approval of the Alzheimer's drug it developed with Biogen.

Kewpie shares advanced after a report said the Japanese mayonnaise maker has developed a vegan version of scrambled eggs that are made of soy beans.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.235 after recently bouncing from below the 90 level. The Japanese yen traded at 109.50 per dollar, weaker than levels around 109.2 against the greenback seen earlier this week.

